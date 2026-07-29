Indore Plants 21,000 Saplings To Move From Clean City To Green City | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday launched a mega plantation drive of 21,000 saplings at Ahilya Upvan under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, reaffirming Indore's commitment to becoming a "Green City" after earning the title of India's cleanest city.

The drive, held in the presence of schoolchildren, social organisations and volunteers, aims to compensate for trees removed during infrastructure and development projects.

Bhargav, accompanied by his wife, planted fruit-bearing saplings and announced plans to develop Ahilya Upvan into a fruit orchard and urban forest.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said planting trees is only the first step and ensuring their survival is the real challenge.

He said the Indore Municipal Corporation has entrusted an authorised agency with the care, irrigation and maintenance of the saplings for the next three years to ensure their healthy growth.

Bhargav said the city is planting 5- to 8-foot-tall fruit-bearing saplings as environmental compensation for trees felled during development works.

He added that Ahilya Upvan would gradually be transformed into a dense green forest with a thriving fruit orchard.

Highlighting the city's environmental vision, Bhargav said Indore's next milestone is to evolve from a "Clean City" to a "Green City" by significantly increasing its green cover.

He urged citizens to plant and nurture at least one tree, saying public participation is the key to the success of the campaign.

200 saplings planted at District Hospital

A large-scale tree plantation drive was organised at Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant District Hospital on Tuesday to promote environmental conservation and enhance the hospital's green cover.

The drive was conducted in the presence of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, Civil Surgeon and Co-Superintendent Dr Bhupendra Singh Shekhawat, RMO Dr Satish Nema, Hospital Manager Prajesh Bhatt and other staff members.

More than 200 saplings, including medicinal and indigenous species such as neem, peepal, parijat, harsingar, sahjan (drumstick) and ashwagandha, were planted.

Participants pledged to contribute to environmental conservation by creating a cleaner, healthier and greener environment for patients, visitors and healthcare workers.

Officials said such plantation drives help maintain ecological balance while spreading awareness about environmental protection.