Indore: Plantation drive by Rishikul Shala kids

Dharasewa Shivsewa is a plantation drive conducted by Rishikul Shala kids and its members in the month of Sravan to contribute towards maintaining the beauty of nature. Under this, a plantation drive is being organised from July 6 to August 2, 2020.

Project Rishikulshala, an informal learning system, is envisioned to educate the children from 8 to 14 years of age from marginalised section of the society in a way that they can stand shoulder to shoulder with other. They are given an atmosphere conducive for their physical, mental, social and spiritual development. In order to make them capable of living a self-dependent and holistic life.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Guruji Pawan Sinha. Shweta Maheshwari and Vimmy Katyal and others helped in the smooth execution of this green initiative.