Indore Plans U-Turn Facilities Beneath Bengali And Pipliyahana Bridges To Ease Traffic Congestion, Municipal Commissioner Sets Roadwork Deadlines | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity across Indore, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Saturday inspected major intersections and ongoing master plan road projects, directing officials to expedite improvement works and meet construction deadlines.

A key proposal involves developing U-turn facilities beneath the Bengali and Pipliyahana bridges for motorists coming from Khajrana.

Currently, motorists have to travel to the respective intersections to take a U-turn, adding to congestion. The proposed facilities will allow them to turn without entering the busy junctions.

Traffic improvements at major intersections

At Lantern Square, Singhal directed officials to reduce the size of the rotary and traffic island to facilitate smoother vehicular movement. At Indraprastha Square, he ordered modifications to four dividers and improvements to zebra crossings.

At Pipliyahana, he directed officials to expedite the construction of a left-turn lane and remove an unused Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) pole. At Radisson Square, he ordered the removal of a unipole obstructing the left turn.

Deadlines set for master plan roads

Singhal directed officials to complete the road between Sadar Bazar and Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple by Jan 15, except for the culvert work. He set a Dec 20 deadline for completing the remaining roadwork between Neminaath Square and Jinsi Square, excluding footpaths.

He also inspected the proposed Kadilpura-Tata Steel Square road and directed officials to transplant trees obstructing the project in accordance with norms and shift electricity poles at the earliest.

Singhal instructed the departments concerned to maintain construction quality and ensure safer and smoother movement of vehicles.

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