Indore: Pity Gandhi Nagar’s poor civic facilities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress’s mayoral candidate, Sanjay Shukla, expressed pity over the poor civic facilities in Gandhi Nagar area during his campaign and asked people to ‘teach a lesson’ to the BJP for their ‘development’ done in the past 20 years.

“Gandhi Nagar’s poor conditions have exposed the development work done by the BJP in its past 20 years of ruling Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). People are forced to live in hell-like conditions as BJP leaders are never concerned about people after getting votes. After winning the elections, I’ll prepare a separate project for the development of Gandhi Nagar and to provide relief to the people from the ill facilities,” Shukla said.

Shukla had started his campaign from Bada Bangarda and continued to meet people in Bohra Colony, Naya Basera, Chhota Bangarda, Shri Ram Nagar, Gareeb Nawaz Nagar and others. Various Congress leaders, including Vishal Patel, Manjit Singh, Sunil Parihar, Dilip Trivedi, Pawan Jain and Manisha Shirodkar were present with Shukla during his campaign.

Meanwhile, Shukla also had lunch with party workers during the campaign and said, “The workers and people of the city are my family and I want to win for their sake.”

Monsoon exposed BJP’s development

‘Monsoon rain has exposed the development done by the BJP. They used to do every work multiple times which exposed corruption and negligence by the BJP. The rainfall on Thursday, too, submerged many areas of the city and it’ll be my priority to provide relief to the people from these problems’ — Sanjay Shukla, Congress mayoral candidate

Read Also Eat Right Challenge Phase II: Food safety officers in Indore collect samples of dairy products