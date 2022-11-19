Indore: Pithampur industrialists demand smaller feeders for quality power

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pithampur industrialists have requested Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company to reduce the length of feeders in the industrial area for better quality and monitoring of electricity supply.

They have also demanded changing the old lines at some places in the industrial area for an uninterrupted power supply.

These and some other demands came up during a meeting of West Discom officials with directors and office bearers associated with the Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan.

The meeting was held at the Eicher Motors auditorium in Pithampur.

West Discom executive director Sanjay Mohase, chief engineer Puneet Dubey, superintending engineer DN Sharma, Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan president Gautam Kothari, industrialists viz Sanjay Goyal, Vishwas Farakya, Santosh Kumath, LG Nachwani, and others were present in the meeting.

“Electricity plays an important role in the development and operation of any industrial sector. The power company is making every effort to provide quality supply to the industrial development of Pithampur,” the industrialists said in the meeting.

Kothari stated that the power system at various other places including Smart Industrial Park is satisfactory.

