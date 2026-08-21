Indore, Pithampur Gets German Technology Boost, E- Connectivity | FP Photo

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Pithampur is set to strengthen its role in meeting the country’s needs for green energy and digital connectivity. Two state-of-the-art units set up by Pratap Group with an investment of ? 850 crore in the Smart Industrial Park will give new momentum to energy storage and digital communication sectors.

The Battery Energy Storage System and Optical Fibre Manufacturing units, developed with German technology collaboration, were inaugurated on Thursday by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The two units will also create more than 550 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The group is making a total proposed investment of over ?1,140 crore in Pithampur.

Battery storage is our biggest need today

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that battery storage is one of the biggest needs today. The unit launched in Pithampur is an important step towards meeting the country’s growing green energy requirements and ensuring uninterrupted power supply. The group’s various initiatives are already providing direct and indirect employment to nearly 30,000 people. Madhya Pradesh has vast potential for industrial growth due to adequate power, water, raw materials, better road and logistics infrastructure, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and expressway connectivity.

Youth to get training in modern technology

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that providing maximum employment opportunities to youth and strengthening the economy is the government’s top priority. Setting up industrial units linked to modern technologies like optical fibre and lithium batteries is a significant step keeping future needs in mind. These units, being established with German technology support, will become a hub for international-level technology and production capacity. Youth will also receive training in modern technology.

Battery storage to be the foundation for green energy expansion

In the Smart Industrial Park, Voltters Technologies Pvt Ltd has set up a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and Lithium-ion Battery solutions plant. It has a production capacity of 3 GWh. The plant uses Industry 4.0-based automation and robotic assembly lines. The batteries will be manufactured using energy from natural sources. The unit will create around 250 direct and indirect jobs.

Optical fibre to strengthen digital connectivity

Corsis Industries has set up an advanced Optical Fibre manufacturing plant with an investment of around ?350 crore. The plant has an annual production capacity of 5.5 million fibre kilometres and will provide around 300 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The optical fibre will be used in broadband connectivity, 5G networks, FTTH, data centres, smart cities, defence, and other strategic communication infrastructure. This will strengthen the country’s digital connectivity and communication framework, and accelerate the goals of Digital India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The programme was attended by MLA Neena Verma, municipal council president Sevanti Suresh Patel, Pratap Group chairman Devendra Singh Shekhawat, Mankunwar, Dr Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, and others.