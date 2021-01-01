​Indore: Pipliyahana ​flyover to be inaugurated on January 6 by CM Chouhan

Indore:
The Pipliyahana flyover, constructed by the Indore Development Authority, will be inaugurated on January 6 by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya said, “The flyover will be inaugurated on January 6 by the CM Chouhan. Traffic will be allowed on the bridge from that day itself.
Earlier, the flyover was planned to be inaugurated on December 25 on the birthday of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, by Chouhan. However, due to business, Chouhan could not come to the city.
Chouhan had visited the city on Friday but because of his busy schedule the inauguration of the flyover has been planned for January 6.
