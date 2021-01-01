​Indore: Pipliyahana ​flyover to be inaugurated on January 6 by CM Chouhan

Indore:

The Pipliyahana ​f​lyover​, constructed by the Indore Development Authority, will be inaugurated on January 6 by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya said, “The flyover will be inaugurated on January 6 by the CM Chouhan​. ​T​raffic ​will be allowed on the bridge from that day itself.

Earlier, the flyover was planned to be inaugurated on December 25 on the birthday of Atal Bihari Vajpayee​, by Chouhan.​ However, due to business, Chouhan ​could not come to the city.

Chouhan ​had ​visited the city on Friday but because of his busy schedule the inauguration of the flyover ​has been planned for January 6.