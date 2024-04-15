Indore: “Pinnacle Of Success Is Not Merely About The Destination”

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore conducted its 5th edition of TED talks on Sunday with the theme "Trajectory to Pinnacle". The theme "Trajectory to Pinnacle" embodies the narrative of human progression towards excellence, encapsulating the transformative journey from humble beginnings to the zenith of achievement. It represents the dynamic arc of growth, marked by perseverance, resilience, and continuous self-improvement.

The speakers of this edition were Col Tushar Joshi (who was in NSG during Akshardham Temple, Gandhinagar operation), Ashish Arora (Physics Teacher, who has mentored more than 10k IITians), Rahul Chaudhari (Indian kabaddi player), Aamir Mulani (Founder and CEO of the company PlayBox TV) and Punit G (IIM Ahmedabad graduate and chief growth officer of Choice).

Cdr Sunil Kumar (Retd) said “This edition of talks was replete with the pursuit of personal and professional goals, navigating through obstacles, setbacks, and moments of profound learning. It acknowledged that reaching the pinnacle of success is not merely about the destination but the path taken, the lessons learned, and the transformative experiences encountered along the way.” IIT Indore has been regularly conducting TED talks to discover ideas and spark conversations in our student community, motivate people to think about problems from a different perspective and increase outreach.