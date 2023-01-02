Indore: Pile testing starts at Luvkush flyover

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work on the Luvkush flyover by the Indore Development Authority (IDA) has started and will be carried out 24 hours a day so that work gets completed on time, said officials.

Along with the Luvkush flyover, the IDA has started pre-development work at the Bhanwarkuan Square flyover. These two flyovers are of crucial importance for proper traffic management in the city.

On Sunday, IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda inspected the work at the Luvkush flyover. He inspected the ongoing load quality test work going on the site.

A pile capacity of 350 tons has been placed on which about 3 times of load about 1000 tons will be put for 60 hours.

Only after the success of this test, will the design of the pile will be approved,” said IDA officials.

Similarly, machines have been installed at the Bhanwarkuan Square for setting up a pile for the pile load test and other pre-construction formalities.