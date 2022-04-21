Indore: Piers set up of metro starts in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro project which is one of the most awaited projects in the city and the construction work is going on at a fast pace. After the development of pillars, now the piers of the Metro have started setting up on the pillars at MR 10 road of the city.

The officials of Indore Metro have said that the work is going on at several parts on the route which is under development.

Officials said that the tender issued companies have been instructed to speed up the work so that the deadline could be fulfilled and no delay caused in the project.

First pier of the Metro has been set up recently and further tests are going on to check its stability and other required things. Further, the constructing agency will start placing other piers on other pillars and then will do further work on them by laying tracks, electrification and other work.

The administration officers and higher officers are also constantly taking meetings for reviewing the work of the Indore Metro, said officials.

In the first phase of Metro, the route from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson is under construction which is 5.29 km of stretch. This part is to be completed by August 2023.

THE METRO RAIL PROJECT

The completion of Phase-1 of the Metro Rail project was expected till 2026. The route of the metro will be 31.55 km with 29 stations. The estimated cost of the project is of Rs 7,500 crore and the project was targeted to be completed in four years. The master plan of 94 kms of routes was prepared to envision 4 metro lines & 2 spurs criss-crossing the city out of which 1 line (Line-3 – a ring line) has been selected for implementation in Phase 1.

METRO RAIL PHASE 1

Deadline (Phase-1): August 2023 (5.29 km part)

Line-3: Palasia – Railway Station – Rajwada- Airport – Bhawarsala – MR10 – Palasia (Ring Line)

Length: 33.53 km

Type: Elevated & Underground

Status: 5.29 km is under construction between ISBT/MR10 Flyover – Mumtaz Bag Colony

Depot: Super Corridor

Number of Stations: 29

Number of trains: 25

Estimated Daily Ridership: 2.50 lakh/day (2027) (approx)

Top Speed: 80 kmph

CURRENT STATUS

Operational: 0 km

Under Construction: 5.29 km

Approved: 26.24 km

Proposed: 57.18 km

