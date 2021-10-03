Indore: Physiotherapy camp held for police staff, families

Indore: A physiotherapy camp was organised by the Indore police under the guidance of DIG Manish Kapooria keeping in mind the physical health of the city’s police staff and their families. The camp was held at the DRP Lines Hospital in collaboration with different organisations.

The physiotherapy was done by Dr Mahesh Sahu along with his team by counselling the police personnel and their families on such problems as slipped disc, low fluid in the knees, pain, migraine, headache and so forth. Patients consulted Dr Sahu and were treated for free with state-of-the-art machines. Police personnel and their families attended the camp in large numbers.

On this occasion, Reserve Inspector Jaisingh Tomar and the hospital staff were present.

ALSO READ Indore: Workshop on making sweets at DRP Lines

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:56 PM IST