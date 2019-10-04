Indore: Workshop on making sweets at DRP Lines

Indore: A workshop, on making sweets and other dishes, was organised at DRP Line for family members of policemen in the presence of the wife of Additional General of Police, Varun Kapoor.

The workshop was organised especially to provide training on preparing dishes which are made on Dusshera and Diwali. Wife of ADGP Varun Kapoor, Saumya Kapoor said “by learning these recipes we can make pure and unadulterated sweets and other dishes. Women who stay at home can also take good care of their family's health by making these dishes.”

The participants also got cooking tips from experts in the workshop. Children were also present in the workshop.