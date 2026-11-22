Indore Pharma Industry Unites As API Traders, Manufacturers Join Hands To Tackle Sector Challenges, Seek Regulatory Reforms And Government Support | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) traders and pharmaceutical manufacturers have joined hands to confront the present and upcoming challenges. There will be joint efforts to address challenges in the basic drug trade and pharmaceutical sector.

The decision in this regard was taken by the representatives from the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association and the Basic Drug Dealers during the Deepawali get-together. The get-together was organised by the Basic Drug Dealers' Association.

During the event, it was collectively decided that both pharmaceutical manufacturers and those involved in the API trade must work together to resolve their shared challenges. The common objective is not only to grow individual businesses but also to elevate the reputation of the pharmaceutical sector, both domestically and internationally.

Given that Indore serves as a major pharmaceutical hub, and considering that those present, manufacturers and bulk drug traders, operate within this sector, it is crucial that they present their concerns to the state and central governments from a unified platform, supported by technical details.

It is expected that the government will listen and provide solutions. Both the central and state governments are making dedicated efforts to promote the pharmaceutical industry; where regulatory amendments are required, the industry will formally request them.

Whether it concerns government supplies or exports, representatives from across the pharmaceutical industry will now come together on a single platform to advocate for necessary regulatory relaxations.

JP Moolchandani, president of the Basic Drug Dealers' Association, stated that following the welcome session, the pharmaceutical manufacturers engaged in a detailed discussion regarding the challenges faced in their sector and potential solutions.

Moolchandani stated that both the central and state governments are making tireless efforts to promote the pharmaceutical industry. He assured the attendees that the government would certainly address their concerns, provided that the issues, supported by accurate facts, are communicated effectively to the right authorities.

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