Indore: Pharma company spreading medical waste fined Rs 25K

IMC officials who checked the documents in the medical waste found papers belonging to the pharma company, Gynofem Health Care.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 01:24 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Municipal Corporation, on Saturday, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a pharma company for spreading medical waste. A large amount of medical waste was found on an open plot located in the Niranjanpur Lohamandi area.

IMC officials who checked the documents in the medical waste found papers belonging to the pharma company, Gynofem Health Care. The team reached the address of the company, where they fined its operator, Nishikant Joshi, Rs 25,000 for throwing medical waste in the open.

The IMC officials warned the company’s officials not to throw medical waste in any open place and advised them to dispose of the waste in the door-to-door garbage collection vehicle.

