Indore: PG student ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth reportedly jumped from the top floor of a private hostel on Thursday evening. Police believe it to be a case of suicide.

Banganga police station officials said that Kashyav Patidar, a first-year student of post-graduation course committed suicide. His body was found lying below the building in a pool of blood.

The police said that there was no suicide note, though sources said he was under depression. Police officials said that they have started an investigation and sent the body for postmortem. The hostel management said that they have informed the family members of the deceased.

