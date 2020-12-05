Indore: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review local initiatives

Indore: Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the city, will take stock of the local
indicatives made in generation of natural gas on Sunday.
Union Minister Pradhan reached here on Saturday evening. Local BJP leaders, including former Mayor Krishnamurari Moghe, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Tulsi Silawat, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta and Rejesh Sonkar welcomed Pradhan at the airport.
Later, Pradhan visited new religious tourist destination, Pitra Parvat
and in evening joined marriage receptions.
On Sunday he will go to Ujjain and perform puja of Lord of Universe
Mahakal. Pradhan will take stock of the initiatives made by Indore
Municipal Corporation (IMC). He will visit trenching ground, Choithram
Sabji Mandi and Sewage Treatment Plant at Kabitkhedi and see the ways
being made to generate bio gas there. At 1.30 pm he will see the presentation of IMC at Residency hall.
