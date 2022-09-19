Indore: People’s expectations run high when we take the field, says Sachin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

“Whenever I am on-field, there is a different passion. This is the one thing I have done since childhood, and it is my love”, said master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on the sidelines of a practice session here at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Sachin, leading the India Legends, is in the city for the Road Safety World Series. Sachin and his team will take on New Zealand Legends in the 12th match of the series.

Sharing his experiences on getting into the field once again after retirement, he said that cricket is something he enjoys, and very few people get this opportunity. So whenever we are on the field, expectations of people are very high, and we always respect and take it seriously, said Sachin, who retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013, after playing his 200th Test match.

About Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, he said that this foundation works for children. When the One Above has given so much, there should be no problem to help anyone. His wife, Anjali, heads the foundation. She is a doctor, so she understands what has to be done. “We are trying our best to help children through the foundation,” he said.