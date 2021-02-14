Indore​​

Passengers and others prefer Jhabua Tower based Ra​e​n Basera (night shelters) to the other shelters in the city.

TB Hospital shelter located at MY Hospital campus is the second most preferred followed by Gangwal bus stand shelter and Palsikar shelter.

The least preferred shelter is the one located in Pipliyahana area.

These details came to fore on Sunday when Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) released figures of people accommodated in 10 night shelters in ​the ​last few months.

Nearly 4​,​500 people were provided accommodation in night shelters for free in the last five months, said IMC.

Ra​e​n Baseras being operated by IMC are located in ​Qila ​Maidan, Gangwal ​b​us ​s​tand, Subhash Nagar, Gaadi Adda, Pipliayahana, Sukhliya, Khajrana, Palsikar Colony, Jhabua Tower and TB Hospital.

Ra​e​n Basera located at Jhabua Tower provided accommodation to 1​,​447 people followed by​ TB Hospital shelter (899 people), Gangwal bus stand shelter (535 people) and Palsikar shelter (467 people), since October.

Ra​e​n Basera​ at Jhabua Tower see​s​ more footfalls due to its proximity to railway station and Sarwate bus stand. Passengers generally stay here overnight if ​they have to catch a ​train or bus a day later.

Same is the case with Gangwal bus stand shelter. TB Hospital shelter is mostly used by attendants of patients ​who have ​come to the city from other places.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal ​said that facilities at night shelters of Indore are far better than facilities at shelters in other cities.

She also rubbished the news reports that Shukliya shelter was spruced up ahead of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s surprise visit there.

The IMC also rejected claims that people ​were told what they had to reply to the CM if he asked about facilities in ​the ​night shelter.

“Whatever happened there was natural and spontaneous,” Pal said.