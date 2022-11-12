Indore: PDS shop owner booked for irregularities

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Food and Civil Supplies Department took action on a shop attached to Tribal Caste Service Cooperative Society Khurdi in Gokalyakund on Friday.

Officials said that complaints were received through the beneficiaries that vendor Radheshyam Barod was not distributing ration properly.

According to the AePDS portal, on physical verification of the stock in the shop, wheat was found to be 29.65 quintals less, rice 6.01 quintals less, salt 0.23 quintals less, millet 0.33 quintals less and kerosene was found to be 976 litres less.

“Prima facie seeing the quantity of the items and records of supply it is clear that the seller has indulged in irregularities,” said officials.

It was also found that some beneficiaries have been supplied ration in quantities less than their eligibility. Along with this, yellow board was found not to be displayed in the prescribed format at the shop, samples of food grains available at the shop were not displayed, Vigilance Committee meeting register, inspection book and complaint register were also not maintained.

A case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 against Radheshyam Barod at the Manpur police station.

