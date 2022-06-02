Indore: PCB secretary apprised of transformer unit glitches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of industrialists met the member secretary of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), A K Mishra in Bhopal on Wednesday. They briefed him about the problems encountered by the transformer industry.

The delegation met under the aegis of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP). Its president Pramod Dafaria informed that according to the instructions issued by the departmental notification, those industries have been kept in the Orange category which manufacture or repair transformers by dry process only. Due to this, industries are facing difficulties in procedural proceedings.

Vice President Yogesh Mehta and Amit Dhakad requested member secretary of PCB Mishra on behalf of the transformer industry that according to Orange category no 93 of transformer industry notification, those who do not manufacture or repair through dry process, all of the pollution department be freed from procedures and its clarification issued by the department. Mishra assured the association that the problem would be resolved soon through clarification. Industrialist Vijay Oswal was also present in the meeting.

Dafaria said, ‘Last week, the association had raised the issue with Anirudh Mukherjee, principal secretary of the department, that permission is taken by a factory management for consent to operate industries for 5 years. But after a year if the said unit goes into expansion or wants to increase production capacity or wants to add any product, then it has to take the permission once again with new 'fees' and the amount of 'fees' for the rest of the year is not adjusted with the new 'fees'.

The principal secretary had taken the association into confidence to initiate action on this. In such cases, the adjustment of the balance amount of industries can be done in the coming years, due to which there will be no economic loss to the industry. This has been an achievement due to efforts of the association. It will benefit industries.