Indore: Pay tax & penalty as lump sum before March 31 and get waiver    

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to achieve the annual revenue target the Transport Department has been running the ‘Saral Samadhan Yojana’ to provide exemption in payment of motor vehicle tax and penalty amount to commercial vehicle owners.

As per the scheme, the vehicle owners can get the benefit of the waiver in due tax and penalty when they pay the lump sum amount by March 31, 2023.

According to Regional Transport Officer, under the ‘Saral Samadhan Yojana’, as many as 10 per cent of the due tax for registered vehicles up to 5 years old on September 30, 2022 would be waived off.

Similarly, the tax amount for registered vehicles older than 5 years but not more than 10 years on September 30, 2022 would get a waiver of 20 per cent while a 30 per cent discount will be given on registered vehicles that are more than 10 years old.

Vehicle owners can avail 90 per cent discount on vehicles more than 15 years old if they want to voluntarily cancel the registration of their vehicles.

“Vehicle owners can take advantage of this scheme and deposit their outstanding motor vehicle tax amount through the online portal to get the benefit of the scheme,” the RTO said.