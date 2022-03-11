Indore: Path Foundation plans to refurbish 20 anganwadis



MHOW (Madhya Pradesh)



Path Foundation, a social organisation of the city, plans to refurbish 20 anganwadis in the tehsil. Path Foundation's Shakshi Agarwal said they have already refurbished four anganwadis to mark the organisation founder late Puneet Agarwal's 55th birth anniversary.

The anganwadis are given a fresh coat of paint, and there are catchy slogans all around. They develop a garden, donate toys, games, computers etc and the entire atmosphere is created joyous so that children and also the anganwadi workers love coming there. There are also plans to have sewing machines for women so that they learn sewing at these centres. Head of the foundation, Santosh Agarwal, Neeti Puneet Agarwal, Sakshi Agarwal is executing the work at the anganwadis.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:23 AM IST