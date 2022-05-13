Indore: Parlour burnt my hair with chemicals, alleges woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of an army commandant, who came to Mhow from Delhi, has complained of misbehaviour against a well-known salon to the Vijayanagar police. She accused the salon of burning her hair through use of chemicals.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Tehjeeb Kaji said Suman Gulia, the commandant’s wife, had filed a case against Pooja Talreja, manager of FTV Salon at the Princess Business Sky Park building, its owner, Shubham Gupta, and hairdresser Rajkumar. The incident happened on Tuesday.

The police said Suman had gone there for hair treatment. She had searched for numbers of FTV parlours on Google. The hairdresser told her to repair her hair in five sittings. Suman alleged the parlour employees burned her hair with chemicals. She also had an altercation with one of the staff and others regarding this.

According to the salon staff, Suman told them that she had come to Indore from Delhi for a month. On Sunday, she told them over phone that her hair had got burnt during puffing at a parlor in Delhi and she wanted them to fix it. The parlour staff said that, when she reached the salon on Tuesday, however, she put the blame on the parlour.

The police said that, when the parlour staff was asked for CCTV footage, the manager of the salon told them that the cameras at the parlour had been switched off for several days. According to the police, a team will be sent to the salon to inquire about the footage. The billing records of the salon will also be inspected.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Sanchi shop manager sends notice to BMC commissioner after his shop gets razed down

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:08 AM IST