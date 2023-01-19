Indore: Parliamentary panel inspects Light House project, trenching ground

MP Shankar Lalwani poses for a group photo with Parliamentary committee members at Chhapan Dukan on Wednesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Parliamentary committee team led by chairman Rajeev Ranjan Singh on Wednesday inspected the Bio-CNG plant at the trenching ground, Light House project in Kanadiya and also visited Chhapan Dukan.

MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, collector Ilayaraja T and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal were present on the occasion.

After seeing a detailed presentation by Pal of centrally-funded projects, the Parliamentary committee team inspected the Light House project located alongside Kanadiya Road.

Giving information in relation to the Light House project, IMC superintendent engineer Mahesh Sharma told the visitors that Light House projects being constructed under PM Awas Scheme are of very good quality and are being given to needy people at low cost.

Indore is among the six cities in the country which has got central government-funded Light House project.

Thereafter, the visiting team reached the trenching ground in Devguradia, where the mayor gave information about solid waste management facilities and the bio-CNG plant.

The visiting team was told how bio-CNG gas is made from the wet waste segregated at the source. The gas is used as fuel in the city's public transport buses and vehicles, Bhargav informed the visitors.

Parliamentary committee members planted saplings at the city forest made at the trenching ground. The committee members also visited Chhapan Dukun and relished famous dishes at the smart street food market.