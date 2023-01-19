e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Parliamentary panel inspects Light House project, trenching ground

Indore: Parliamentary panel inspects Light House project, trenching ground

Indore is among the six cities in the country which has got central government-funded Light House project.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
MP Shankar Lalwani poses for a group photo with Parliamentary committee members at Chhapan Dukan on Wednesday. |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Parliamentary committee team led by chairman Rajeev Ranjan Singh on Wednesday inspected the Bio-CNG plant at the trenching ground, Light House project in Kanadiya and also visited Chhapan Dukan.

MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, collector Ilayaraja T and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal were present on the occasion.

After seeing a detailed presentation by Pal of centrally-funded projects, the Parliamentary committee team inspected the Light House project located alongside Kanadiya Road.

Giving information in relation to the Light House project, IMC superintendent engineer Mahesh Sharma told the visitors that Light House projects being constructed under PM Awas Scheme are of very good quality and are being given to needy people at low cost.

Indore is among the six cities in the country which has got central government-funded Light House project. 

Thereafter, the visiting team reached the trenching ground in Devguradia, where the mayor gave information about solid waste management facilities and the bio-CNG plant.

The visiting team was told how bio-CNG gas is made from the wet waste segregated at the source. The gas is used as fuel in the city's public transport buses and vehicles, Bhargav informed the visitors.

Parliamentary committee members planted saplings at the city forest made at the trenching ground. The committee members also visited Chhapan Dukun and relished famous dishes at the smart street food market. 

Read Also
Indore: High Court disposes of petition over cricket ticket selling 
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews implementation of PHE schemes in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews implementation of PHE schemes in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Campaign for Municipality polls comes to an end in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Campaign for Municipality polls comes to an end in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Transport officer checks if Divyang given 50% rebate in bus fare in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Transport officer checks if Divyang given 50% rebate in bus fare in Dewas

Indore Sports Update: Sukanta Das & Pijush Kanti Baroi win Holkar Trophy Pair Bridge Competition;...

Indore Sports Update: Sukanta Das & Pijush Kanti Baroi win Holkar Trophy Pair Bridge Competition;...

Madhya Pradesh: Triple talaq via SMS, man from Ajmer booked 

Madhya Pradesh: Triple talaq via SMS, man from Ajmer booked 