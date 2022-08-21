e-Paper Get App

Indore: Parliamentary committee review Rural development schemes

The committee is coming on the tour of the district and Ujjain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30 member parliamentary Committee arriving to the city to review the implementation of schemes related to Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department of Central government at the ground level in Indore district on Tuesday.

The parliamentary committee for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department is coming on the tour of the city and Ujjain from today to Tuesday. In connection with the preparations for the visit of the committee, a meeting was held in the meeting room of the Collector's office on Saturday under the chairmanship of Collector Manish Singh. District Panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma, Additional Collector Ajay Dev Sharma and Additional Collector Rajesh Rathore and other concerned departmental officers were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Collector Singh did a detailed review of the implementation of schemes related to Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department at the ground level in Indore district. He said that the success achieved in all the schemes and the difficulties, shortcomings in achieving the targets set in those schemes and the strategy being adopted by the administration for their improvement should be duly informed to the Parliamentary Committee. He also discussed about other arrangements related to stay, food and excursions of the members of the committee and gave necessary guidelines. It is noteworthy that on August 22, the Parliamentary Committee will visit the rural areas of the district and on August 23, a meeting will be taken by the committee for state level review here.

