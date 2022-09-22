Indore: Parcel packing facility started at GPO

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Parcel packing facility was launched at the GPO on Thursday and the service was inaugurated by postmaster general of Indore zone, Brijesh Kumar.

Now, customers can bring their parcel to the post office and it would be packed by the postal employees for which the customer would be charged a nominal fee. The postal employee would pack the parcel as per the requirement – be it bubble paper, plastic film, stretch wrap, cello tape, etc.

Packing fee has been fixed Rs 45 for box packing up to 2 kg, Rs 73 up to 5 kg and Rs 79 for up to 10 kg parcel.

On this occasion MK Dubey senior superintendent Post Office, Omprakash Chauhan, senior postmaster GPO, Jagdish Prasad Sharma, assistant director, Indore Zone, Shrinivas Joshi, manager Business Post Centre and other employees and officers were present.