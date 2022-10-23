e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Panic prevails after fire in Hotel Effotel

Indore: Panic prevails after fire in Hotel Effotel

S-I Shivnarayan Sharma from the police fire brigade said that information was received around 7.30 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at Hotel Effotel for some time on Sunday evening. It is suspected that the fire broke out after an electrical short-circuit. The fire brigade and staff of the hotel managed to bring the fire under control.

S-I Shivnarayan Sharma from the police fire brigade said that information was received around 7.30 pm. Flames were rising from the kitchen duct and reached the upper floors. The fire brigade reached the terrace on the eighth floor of the hotel and poured water from there and brought the situation under control. However, the firefighters had to make hectic efforts and it took about two hours to douse the flames. About 4,000 litres of water were used.

S-I Sharma said the flames broke out in the duct and did not reach the rooms in the hotel and no casualty was reported in the incident. The guests rushed downstairs after the incident. However, the exact reason for the fire could not be established.

Read Also
Indore: Mystery bullet case; cops clueless about person who had fired the bullet
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Panic prevails after fire in Hotel Effotel

Indore: Panic prevails after fire in Hotel Effotel

UGC TELLS VARSITIES: Take steps to start cyber courses at UG, PG level

UGC TELLS VARSITIES: Take steps to start cyber courses at UG, PG level

Metro Rail construction: Segment work for viaduct between Super Corridor 3 and Super Corridor 2...

Metro Rail construction: Segment work for viaduct between Super Corridor 3 and Super Corridor 2...

Indore: Countrymade liquor and raw materials confiscated

Indore: Countrymade liquor and raw materials confiscated

Under ‘Har Ghar Diwali Abhiyan': Groceries and other items delivered to poor households

Under ‘Har Ghar Diwali Abhiyan': Groceries and other items delivered to poor households