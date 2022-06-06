Indore: Panchayat polls; 266 candidates file their papers on the last day

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of filing of nomination papers for the panchayat elections on Monday, 58 candidates filed nominations for the post of zilla panchayat member in the district.

Nomination papers were also filed by 208 candidates for the janpad panchayat member’s post. Deputy district election officer Pratul Sinha said that, in the district, a total of 78 nominations had been filed for the post of zilla panchayat member and 380 candidates for the post of janpad panchayat member.

Sinha said the work of compiling the information of nomination papers filed for the posts of panch and sarpanch was going on. There is a possibility of getting complete information till late in the night.