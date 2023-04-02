Indore: Palm Sunday celebrated with religious fervour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Palm Sunday was celebrated in all Catholic churches with religious fervour and gusto. With this, the Holy Week of Christian community members also began. In Holy Week there will be services on Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

“After fasting for 40 days, Lord Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem. According to the custom there, people welcomed him with palm branches in their hands. In memory, the Catholic Church still celebrates the festival of Palm Sunday,” religious leaders of the Christian community explained.

Devotees gathered in all Catholic churches in the city on Sunday morning where priests blessed palm branches by sprinkling holy water on them and the devotees entered the church in the form of a procession with the same palm branches in their hands.

Holy Mass was celebrated by Father Sibi Joseph at the Red Church. Father Joseph said in his sermon - Today we have to consider whether we have dedicated ourselves to God. Let us pray continuously that God blesses us. God does well to other people through us. He also gives us a chance to correct our mistakes. Good Friday will be celebrated on April 7.