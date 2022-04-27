Indore: Palliative care provides relief to chronic disease patients from unbearable pain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Palliative care is quite new in Indore but it is being accepted in many metro cities as the way of providing relief to patients from unbearable pain with which they are suffering from serious ailments.

Founder Chairman of Aurobindo Group Dr Vinod Bhandari said, “Body of many of the patients suffering from serious ailments becomes resistant to the pain killers and other medicines as they take it for a long time. In such cases, patients face unbearable pain and trouble that he/she can ask for mercy killing as well.”

Addressing the inaugural session of the Palliative Care Department in Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medicine Sciences, Dr Bhandari said, “Palliative care is being used in many western countries for decades to help patients suffering from cancer like diseases a natural life. It helps them to get relief from the pain and frustration due to the same.”

Head of Cancer Department in SAIMS Dr Prakash Chitalkar said, “Along with medicines, patients are being provided with nursing care, psychological counseling, rehabilitation therapies, and others. Cancer patients have to bear pain for a long time and the bio-psycho-social pain affects patients' mental state badly.”

He said that not only the patients but family members of the patients are also counseled for keeping patients free from worries and to help in leading their normal life.

ALSO READ Indore: Municipal commissioner takes review meeting on road construction

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 02:56 PM IST