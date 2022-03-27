Indore: Owner of showroom lies below Poclain to save illegal structure

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage melodrama was played out at LIG Main Road on Saturday morning when a team of Indore Municipal Corporation went to the area to demolish a showroom of readymade garments. The owner of the showroom lay down below the Poclain and tried to stop the IMC drive. However, the corporation demolished the illegal portion of the showroom.

A team of top officials of the corporation reached Annapurna Dresses on LIG Main Road with 6 Poclains and 5 JCBs and a large number of corporation workers in the morning. Notice had been issued to the building owner six times by the municipal corporation but he continued to ignore them. On Friday, a 24-hour ultimatum was given to him by the corporation. After this, the staff of the municipal corporation reached there on Saturday morning and the illegal construction was removed.

IMC additional commissioner Sandeep Soni said that the plot owner, Milind Washinkar, was given permission a for only a G+2 building on a plot of 450 square feet, while he had constructed a G+5 structure on the plot. Along with this, the basement was also constructed illegally. Recently, the corporation has started the process of demolition of illegal constructions of the city by identifying them.

Livelihood crisis

The showroom operator, Washinkar, lay down in front of two Poclains standing at the main gate of the showroom and started telling the corporation officers that, if the showroom was demolished, he would face a livelihood crisis

100 workers at the showroom

There are about 100 employees working at the showroom. They kept on demanding time from the corporation officials but they went unheard

IMC vs employees

There was also a dispute between the IMC staff and employees of the showroom. The employees argued that the corona situation had just turned normal; due to the demolition, not only would they become unemployed, but their families, too, would face the consequences

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:38 AM IST