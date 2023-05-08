Indore: Over 88% students clear BCom final year exams

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 88 per cent students cleared the BCom final year exam, results of which have been declared by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). Out of 16,216 students, 14,203 students cleared the exams.

As many as 1,220 students got supplementary whereas 620 students flunked the exams. Results of 113 students were withheld due to technical reasons.

The UG exams on the old education policy had started on March 15. In 2021, the new education policy-2020 was implemented. While first and second year of UG courses are under NEP-2020, the last regular batch of the UG final year is all set to take a final bow this academic year.

BCom (Hons) final year exam results were declared about 10 days ago. The university said that the evaluation work of BA and BSc final year is currently going on.

Read Also Indore: Chandan Nagar garden to be named as Hanuman Vatika