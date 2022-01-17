Indore: Over 62.49 lakh doses administered in one year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After completing one year of the launch of the vaccination drive against Covid-19, as many as 62.49 lakh doses were administered in Indore with an average of 17000 doses per day.

The drive of ‘protection against Covid-19’ was started on January 16, 2021 and the housekeeping staff of District Hospital Asha Pawar gave hope to the citizens in the fight against the pandemic disease by taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Indore had also become the first district with over 10 lakh population to complete 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the eligible population but it started lagging behind the target in achieving second of vaccination target and still the slow pace of vaccination continued in the drive for teenagers from age 15 to 18 years and for precaution dose for health care workers, frontline workers, and those above age of 60 years.

In the last 12 months, the highest number of vaccine doses administered in one month was in June 2021 when over 12 lakh doses were administered with the record of administering over 2.25 lakh doses in a single day.

The second-highest number of doses was administered in November 2021 when over 10 lakh doses were administered. Lowest number of vaccinations was done in February i.e. about 58,000 and later in October when only 2.30 lakh doses were administered.

Vaccination in city at a glance (as per Cowin)

1. Over 275 people were vaccinated on Sunday

2. Total 62.49 lakh doses has been administered in the city so far including 33.10 lakh doses as the first dose and over 29.12 lakh doses as the second dose.

3. Over 33.29 lakh doses were administered to males and 28.92 lakh doses were administered to females.

4 Over 50.46 lakh doses of COVISHIELD and 11.90 lakh doses of COVAXIN were administered in the city.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:53 AM IST