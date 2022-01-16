Bhopal: 1 YEAR, 11 crore vaccine shots against Covid

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan witnessed the administration of Covid-19 booster doses to a guard Haridev Yadav and ward boy Sanjay Yadav at the vaccination centre of JP Hospital on completion of one year of Pan-India vaccination drive on Sunday. The country-wide vaccination started on 16 January last year

Chief minister on the occasion said that about 11 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Till January 15, around 5. 32 crore people have been administered the first dose and 5.8 crore have got the second dose of vaccine in Madhya Pradesh. This is 97 and 92 per cent of the target, respectively. In the state, 40.70 lakh adolescents have been vaccinated and 3,70,000 elderly people have been vaccinated, said Chouhan.

He also took selfies with Dr Garima, who took precautionary dose, Anganwadi worker Rekha Singh, ASHA worker Sarita and Kotwar of Kajlikheda Rajendra.

The chief minister visited the vaccination centre located at Jai Prakash (JP) Hospital †and encouraged the frontline workers who came for the booster dose. Public Health and family welfare minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary was also present on the occasion.

Chouhan said, ìToday is a historic day in the history of India. It has been one year since vaccination for Corona control started. Corona arrived in March 2020. The very next month itself, Prime Minister Modi took the initiative to manufacture a vaccine in India to protect against Coronavirus.î Modi had formed the task force in April 2020. After the indigenous vaccine was made, all eligible people started getting vaccinated from January 2021. CM urged all political parties, religious leaders, social organisations and members of Crisis Management Group at every level to cooperate in the vaccination work.

CM †said, ìPrime Minister Modi took the lead for Corona control, our health workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers worked tirelessly by crossing fields, barns, hills, river ponds and vaccinating and saving the lives of citizens. All of them deserve praise. Our country cannot forget their services. Along with this, members of the crisis management group, religious leaders, and members of political parties have ensured public participation in 11 campaigns conducted in Madhya Pradesh. Vaccination ensures that the infection does not become fatal. Only 3 or 4 percent of the total positive cases are being admitted to the hospital.î

CM appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration in getting the vaccine to those who are yet to receive the dose. Identify eligible people who have not been vaccinated at ward, panchayat level in door to door campaigns. This is a powerful means of protection. Adopt Covid appropriate behaviour.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:45 PM IST