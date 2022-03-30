Indore: Over 6000 candidates apply for DET

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Securing PhD berth in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has gone tougher as five candidates are vying for one seat this year.

As many as 6083 candidates have applied for doctoral entrance test (DET) which is to be held after a gap of 28 months.

“We have received more than 6000 applications against 1215 vacancies in PhD programmes,” said PhD cell coordinator Prof Abhay Kumar.

He said that the competition is tougher this year.

Last DET was held in December 2019. Since, the university failed to hold entrance exams for PhD programmes.

Two months ago, the university finally announced plans to hold DET on March 26 which was extended to April 19.

In the last two years, PhD vacancies accumulated as the exam was not held since December, 2019.

Now, DET-2022 is going to be the biggest PhD entrance exam in terms of number of seats.

For the first time, exams will be conducted for 1215 seats. Previously, the vacancies used to range between 500 and 700 seats.

Kumar said that DET-2022 would be held in a single shift on UTD campus on April 19.

“We will keep question papers moderate,” he added.

