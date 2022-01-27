Indore: Over 51% of COVID patients fall in 21-40 years age group

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the time when January is turning into a worst month in terms of cases of COVID-19 and in terms of increasing deaths, the trend of infected patients’ remains the same as in the second wave.

The percentage of young people infected with the disease was more than that of Second wave. When it comes to the percentage, about 51 percent of the total infected patients fall under the age of 21-40 years. While, only 9.72 percent were above 60 years.

As many as 19 deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in this month so far with the highest number of deaths reported on January 23 i.e. four deaths.

Out of 23,219 cases found positive between January 1 and January 20, the total number of infected patients falling under the age of 21-40 is 11690 including 7089 male and 4601 female. Similarly, 6110 patients fall under the age group of 41-60 years.

The data also suggests that the number of men is more in terms of infected patients even in the total number of infected patients. The data is the same as the cases in the second wave of COVID-19.

A senior health officer said, “Yes, people of age 21-40 are more infected as compared to those of other age groups. The trend is the same as the second wave but unlike the first wave. It may have various reasons including more exposure to the people of this age.”

He also raised an alarm for the people and said that the number of patients was increasing due to carelessness of people. Since many people were not following COVID protocols of social distancing, using sanitizers, and wearing masks.

ALSO READ Indore: Lingering cold conditions brings woes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:09 PM IST