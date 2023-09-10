Indore: Over 4.5 Lakh Ladli Behna Beneficiaries To Receive ₹1,000 Today

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide economic independence to the women of the State, improving their health and nutrition level and making them self-reliant, the fourth instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana amount will be paid into the account of over 4.5 lakh women in the city on Sunday. The beneficiary amount to be paid is over Rs 45 crore.

The city has the highest number of beneficiaries in the State with over 4.39 lakh eligible beneficiaries from the first phase while 18,130 beneficiaries have been added to the list after the second phase.

Ramniwas Budholiya, project officer, Women and Child Development Department said, “The department has already cleared up the pendency of 1,727 accounts whose direct benefit transfer was not done. The city received the highest number of registrations and has the most eligible beneficiaries in the state.”

The beneficiaries of the second phase would start getting financial assistance of Rs 1,000 from September 10. In the second phase of registration that was opened in two categories – married women aged 21-23 and applicants aged 23-60 having a tractor in the family, as many as 18,130 more beneficiaries were added to the scheme.

Expenditure on Ladli Behna‘s of city to increase to Rs 56.2 crore from October

As Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced that the beneficiaries of “Ladli Behna” yojana would be receiving financial assistance of Rs 1,250 each from October, the expenditure of the yojana in the city would increase to Rs 56.2 crore.

