Indore Metro Safety Run Passes Off Without Glitch

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The safety run of the Indore Metro was held on Saturday evening as part of the ongoing preparations for the trial run of Metro, and it went off smoothly.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL) MD Manish Singh was present during the safety run that took place amidst rain.

In the safety run, the Metro moved forward from the Inspection Bay Line (IBL) of Gandhi Nagar depot, a distance of around 400 to 500 metres. During this time its speed was kept very slow. The train’s horn was checked during the run. The official trial run of Metro is possible on September 14.

After the safety run, the train was taken back to the depot where it will be parked and the trial run will start from there.

During the safety run, the train was also moved in the reverse direction. During this period, electrical, mechanical and software-related points were checked.

After the conclusion of the safety run, Manish Singh and other officials visited Gandhi Nagar station where he inspected the civil and system works and expressed satisfaction. He gave instructions to complete the (PEB) structure/shed work.

He also talked to the workers at the station, boosted their morale and praised them for working even in the rain.

The MD inspected works related to entry and exit at the station, escalators, lifts, (PEB) structure/shed, track, and fire fighting equipment at the station and directed workers that cleaning and housekeeping work should be completed.

While the trial run is expected around mid-September, the commercial/passenger operation will be done around May-June, 2024.

