Indore: Over 20 akhadas to come out on Vijayadashami

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Garba was held in many places on the festival of Navratri in the city. Garba pandal was erected in the city on Mahanavami and huge crowd of devotees worshipped till late night at the ancient Kali Mata temple. Garba was organised for women of every section of the society. On the occasion of Maha Ashtami and Navami, women performed garba with roses.

Welcoming the girls, a programme of Ravana combustion has been organised on the Dussehra ground on Vijayadashami on Wednesday. For the first time in the city, more than 20 akhadas will be taken out and artistes will perform. For the first time in the history of Mhow, hundreds of women dedicated to mother power will be taken out in. Women have been getting training for many days and will come out of the major markets with the akharas.