Indore Over 150 MGM Medical College, Dental College Doctors Stage Pen-Down Stir, Warn Of Two-Day Hospital Services Shutdown | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 150 medical teachers from MGM Medical College and Government Dental College (GDC), Indore, staged a pen-down protest on Tuesday, demanding action on their long-pending service-related and financial issues.

The Medical Teachers Association (MTA), Indore, warned that routine hospital services would remain suspended on Oct 29 and 30 if their demands were not addressed, while emergency services would continue.

The protest was held from 1 pm to 2 pm at the main gates of MY Hospital and Government Dental College. Doctors from hospitals and institutions affiliated with MGM Medical College, including Super Speciality Hospital, Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital, Cancer Hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Mental Hospital and Manorama Raje TB Hospital, participated in the demonstration.

The protest was part of the association's phased agitation. Doctors had earlier staged demonstrations wearing black bands from Oct 22 to 24. During Tuesday's protest, they raised slogans demanding the resolution of their pending issues.

The association said it would organise parallel outpatient department (OPD) services for patients on Oct 29 and 30 if the proposed disruption to routine services goes ahead. Emergency medical services would remain operational during the two-day agitation.

Among the key demands of medical teachers at MGM Medical College are the clearance of pending Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) benefits and arrears, payment of gratuity and seventh pay commission arrears, promotions against vacant posts, and the settlement of pending Ayushman scheme incentives. The association has also sought the filling of vacant teaching positions, residential facilities for doctors and the completion of pending service book verifications.

At Government Dental College, the demands include clearance of three-year-pending DACP benefits, promotions against vacant posts, payment of two-year-pending arrears, child-care leave for women doctors and canteen facilities for doctors and patients. The association has also sought gratuity benefits for the late Dr Anand Bele, who was described as a Covid warrior.

MTA president Dr Rahul Rokade said the association was committed to getting a resolution to the pending issues faced by medical teachers. Secretary Dr Ashok Thakur said they would be compelled to proceed with the planned disruption of routine services if the authorities failed to act on the demands.