Indore: Over 13,000 students apply for CUET so far

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 13,000 students from Madhya Pradesh have applied for the common university entrance test, a gateway to 44 central and 28 other universities, till date.

The total application received by National Testing Agency (NTA), which has the contract for conducting the inaugural edition of CUET, is around 5 lakh so far.

Highest number of applicants is from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar and Haryana

More than 76,000 students from UP applied for CET followed by over 4,600 from Delhi, over 18,000 from Bihar and 16,000 from Haryana.

As per information received from NTA sources, most of the students applying from Madhya Pradesh are opting for admission in undergraduate courses offered by DAVV.

DAVV has scrapped common entrance test (CET) and opted for CUET for admission in its 23 UG courses.

The university has also decided to opt for CUET scores for admission in its professional postgraduate courses. However, NTA has not invited applications for CUET for admission in PG courses.

DAVV admission coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said that the NTA is mapping PG courses offered by different universities. “Once that is done, online registration window for CUET in PG courses will also be opened,” he added.

The last date to apply for admission to CUET (UG) is May 6. However, NTA is expected to extend the date under the direction of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:48 PM IST