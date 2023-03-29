Indore: Over 1,100 people benefit from free health camp 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A free health check-up camp was organised by Dr Shikha Ghanghoria and Dr Arvind Ghanghoria at Krishnapura Chhatri, recently.

During the camp, a team of about 20 doctors and 60 technical staff served the needy people.

“As many as 1,100 people were registered in this health check-up camp in which blood tests were also done free of cost by Aman Diagnostics. Former health minister Dr Gaurishankar Shejwar, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, and Dr Shashi Thakur, advisory member of the National Commission for Women inaugurated the camp,” Dr Ghaghoria said.

Various senior consultants including Dr Jhawar, Dr Vinay Karnik, Dr Abhay Brahmanne, Dr Ankit Meshram and others served the patients. A health check-up of 1,100 patients was done while Dr Shikha Ghanghoria conducted 21 blood tests of each patient in which sugar, bilirubin, urea, haemoglobin and other tests were included.

