Indore: Over 10,000 Covid cases in March, 2,127 in three days of April

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Not only the surge in number of corona cases, but the rate of positivity and deaths have put the authorities on an alarm mode.
When going through numbers, March had seen over 10,000 positive cases which were third highest in any month since the inception of the disease. Earlier, December 2020 had seen about 12,446 cases which was highest and 11,225 cases were reported in September, which was second highest.
However, experts believe all records would be broken this month as 2,127 cases have been reported in three days since April 1.
“Cases are increasing swiftly and people must take self restrictive measures to remain safe from the disease. Condition is worsening as people are not following norms and taking the situation lightly,” district contract tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.
He added that the rate of positivity in March was 10.67 percent and death rate was below one percent but increasing.
“Even after one year of COVID-19, people are neglecting the symptoms and reaching the hospital late which is proving fatal to them. Those who recognize symptoms early and go for a test are being recovered in home isolation,” Dr Dongre added.
New trend: people between 20 and 40 are more infected
Unlike the previous trend of COVID-19, when people above 60 years of age were being infected more as compared to the young ones, the number of patients tested positive in March is highest in 20 to 40 years of age group.
As many as 4,007 people of the age between 20 and 40 were tested positive which is about 40 percent of the total cases.
Men more infected but number of women too increasing swiftly
Out of the total number of positive patients found in March i.e. 10063, the number of men is higher than the number of women. “The trend of men being more infected has continued since inception of the disease. However, the difference is very less now and the number is coming close to 50 percent each,” Dr Dongre added.