Indore: Over 10,000 Covid cases in March, 2,127 in three days of April

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Not only the surge in number of corona cases, but the rate of positivity and deaths have put the authorities on an alarm mode.

When going through numbers, March had seen over 10,000 positive cases which were third highest in any month since the inception of the disease. Earlier, December 2020 had seen about 12,446 cases which was highest and 11,225 cases were reported in September, which was second highest.

However, experts believe all records would be broken this month as 2,127 cases have been reported in three days since April 1.

“Cases are increasing swiftly and people must take self restrictive measures to remain safe from the disease. Condition is worsening as people are not following norms and taking the situation lightly,” district contract tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He added that the rate of positivity in March was 10.67 percent and death rate was below one percent but increasing.

“Even after one year of COVID-19, people are neglecting the symptoms and reaching the hospital late which is proving fatal to them. Those who recognize symptoms early and go for a test are being recovered in home isolation,” Dr Dongre added.