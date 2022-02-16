Indore: Over 10% of government colleges under deviant institutes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six government colleges, including Holkar Science College and Law College, are among the institutes which did not provide information sought by for the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) by February 15, the deadline set by the department of higher education (DHE).

The other four colleges include Government Law College in Thandla, Girls’ College in Jhabua and Girls’ College in Khargone.

A total of 50 out of 260 colleges under the wings of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya did not provide information sought for AISHE even as the deadline expired on Thursday.

“We are going to send list of the deviant colleges to the DHE,” said Rajeev Dixit, director of the college development council at DAVV.

DAVV registrar Anil Sharma had warned colleges of disaffiliation if they failed to meet the February 15 deadline. It will be interesting to see if he goes ahead with his warning.

Although the deadline set by the DHE expired on Tuesday, colleges can still upload information for the AISHE till February 28. The AISHE window for receiving data will remain opened till February 28.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:40 PM IST