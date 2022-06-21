Indore: Out-of-order diesel generator set hits Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Model Hospital work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An out-of-order diesel generator set (DG Set) has affected the work of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Model Hospital, Nanda Nagar, and has forced the hospital administration to put on hold surgeries and other procedures scheduled for June 21 and June 22.

The hospital administration has directed all the doctors and officials of the hospital to keep the procedures on hold as the hospital does not have any power back-up due to the out-of-order DG Set of the hospital.

According to the orders of deputy director-cum-medical superintendent of the hospital, CPWD executive engineer Nikhil Gupta has informed them through an e-mail that the alternative to the DG Set is out of order due to which the hospital does not have any power back-up during any electricity shutdown.

According to sources, the hospital faced power outages multiple times on Tuesday and patients had to bear the brunt as no power back-up was available. “Various surgeries, chemotherapy, deliveries and other procedures are being performed in the hospital every day but the work will remain affected on Wednesday, as well, due to the fault in the generator,” sources said.

Meanwhile, superintendent of the hospital Dr Sudhir Bharti said, “Maintenance of the hospital is handled by the CPWD. We received a mail from the official about no power back-up available due to problems in the DG Set after which we directed the doctors and staff not to plan or perform any major surgery as a precaution.” He added that the CPWD officials had informed them that the issue with the generator set had been resolved. “We have asked the officials to recheck the generator and to send the mail again. We’ll soon release a new order after the update,” Dr Bharti said.