 Indore: Orientation programme at NIPCCD
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Orientation programme at NIPCCD

Indore: Orientation programme at NIPCCD

Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, Pallavi Porwal was invited as a guest speaker in this event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 02:34 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An orientation programme on Child Rights and Protection for the members of panchayati raj institutions was organised on March 15 and 16 by the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD).

Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, Pallavi Porwal was invited as a guest speaker in this event. The main objective of the programme was to inform about the problems and challenges faced by the children and to make them aware about child rights and provisions of CRC and National Initiative for Child Protection including various legal instruments and services for child protection.

Porwal informed about 54 rights of UNCRC and the existing act in India to protect child rights like JJ Act, POCSO, Child Marriage Act, Child Labour Act, PCPNDT Act, and others.

Read Also
Indore: Thieves break into Dal Mill owner's bungalow, tie the security guard and decamp with...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Sextortion gang member caught from Rajasthan

Indore: Sextortion gang member caught from Rajasthan

Indore: Robbers tie guard, loot valuables from dal mill owner’s house

Indore: Robbers tie guard, loot valuables from dal mill owner’s house

Indore: 808 flats on sale in Scheme No 155

Indore: 808 flats on sale in Scheme No 155

Indore: Orientation programme at NIPCCD

Indore: Orientation programme at NIPCCD

Indore: Cong takes out Samvidhan Samman Yatra

Indore: Cong takes out Samvidhan Samman Yatra