Indore: Orientation programme at NIPCCD

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An orientation programme on Child Rights and Protection for the members of panchayati raj institutions was organised on March 15 and 16 by the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD).

Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, Pallavi Porwal was invited as a guest speaker in this event. The main objective of the programme was to inform about the problems and challenges faced by the children and to make them aware about child rights and provisions of CRC and National Initiative for Child Protection including various legal instruments and services for child protection.

Porwal informed about 54 rights of UNCRC and the existing act in India to protect child rights like JJ Act, POCSO, Child Marriage Act, Child Labour Act, PCPNDT Act, and others.