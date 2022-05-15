Indore: Oriental University ranked 3rd in MP, 4th in the zone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Oriental University, which is one of the leading and most prestigious private universities of the state, has been ranked third in Madhya Pradesh and fourth in the zone under the Top 100 private universities of the country in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework, 2022, University Rankings.

Chancellor of Oriental University, Indore, Praveen Thakral, and Gaurav Thakral, Pro-Chancellor, Oriental University, said the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework ranks more than 1,000 institutions across the country in various categories, which includes more than 300 universities. IIRF, presented and published by the prestigious Education Post in the field of education, is trusted for its authenticity with in-depth study and precise analysis by subject experts.

Thakral said various processes and important parameters are considered, such as employability, teaching -learning resources, research, industry income and integration, placement strategies and support, future orientation, international outlook and so on. This ranking has been provided to Oriental University on the basis of the conclusions drawn from the research.

Junior Miss India, 2022, launch in Juhu, Mumbai

Junior Miss India, 2022, has been launched at a grand ceremony in Juhu, Mumbai. It was formally launched in the presence of renowned film and TV actor Vipul Roy and several young fashion stars. By My City Events, India Corporation Registration started to participate in this event. Registration can be done on the website www.juniormissindia.com .

This event will give a platform to 4-15-year-old girls at the international level in the fields of fashion, modelling and acting. Roy said there was no dearth of young talents in the country and he was happy that he was mentoring such an event in which children, who are called the future of the country, will get a chance to reach an international level. The children who participate and win will get a chance to be cast in showbiz by casting director Shobha Gori.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:24 AM IST