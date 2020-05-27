Indore: Organic farmers fight locust invasion with Neem extracts

Indore

The nation is dealing with the locust invasion which has spread its legs in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and will soon enter Chhattisgarh in a day or two, as per warning issued by Central Integrated Pest Management Centre (CIPMC) on Wednesday.

Farmers have been advised to use pesticides like malathion, fenvalerate and quinalphos, to save their crops from locust attack. Further, use of chlorpyrifos, deltamethrin, diflubenzuron, fipronil and lambda-cyhalothrin pesticides for protecting their crops and trees is being done as per public relation officer of CIPMC.

In Indore where we have a wide category of organic farmers, who steer their farms clear of pesticides, use of neem concentrates, leaves and water was seen.

Focusing further on how neem can prevent crops and trees from locusts without the use of strong pesticides, Dr Nirrmala Kotharii, general secretary of World Neem Organisation, shared some researches with Free Press quoting the importance of using Neem as pesticides to beat locusts.

“Recent laboratory research has shown that neem oil causes ‘solitarisation’ of gregarious locust nymphs,” Nirmala said. She added that after exposure to doses equal to a mere 2.5 litters per hectare, the juveniles fail to form the massive, moving, marauding plagues that are so destructive of crops and trees.

“According to Desert Locust Guidelines, First edition-1992; Second edition - 2001 Hans Dobson; updated 2003 ,Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Rome 2001 on page 31 Botanicals-Naturally occurring products such as the extract from the Neem tree are potentially useful as insecticides and/or antifeedant,” Nirmala cited.

She added that another on desert locust Schistocerca gregaria (Forskål) showed that the Neem oil had shown strong anti feeding actions against the various instars and a mortality rate of 32.9, 39.9 and 80% on the 3rd, 4th and 5th instars, respectively. “Also, there was a delay in the development period, in addition to deformation and moulting failures,” Nirmala said.

Locusts attacks in MP

Recently, a swarm settled at a village in Neemuch district, which borders Rajasthan. Another descended on three villages in Ujjain district, and the third one on another three villages in the district. In Sheopur district, one swarm descended on a village.

In all the cases, authorities mobilised tractor-mounted pumps and fire tenders to spray pesticide. Central locust control teams are also aiding efforts.

Another swarm descended on two villages in Ratlam district where 65-70% control was achieved.

Farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district were also reported to be beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts on Wednesday. Loud noises are known to scare away locusts as per forest department public relation officer.