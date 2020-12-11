Indore: Operation of international cargo flight soon, crucial meeting of all stakeholders called by MP Lalwani

Indore: International air cargo flight service to send local products abroad is likely to begin from December end. It may be inaugurated during the forthcoming visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to the city. In this context, MP Shankar Lalwani has called a meeting of exporters, cargo management, airline executives and industrialists at Residency at 4 pm on Saturday.

MP Shankar Lalwani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to Indore in the form of air cargo flight service. "Probably it will be launched this month. Before its launch, we want to meet with exporters and industrialists to discuss problems and opportunities."

MP Lalwani said that this will be a big step towards fulfilling the resolve of the Prime Minister for a self-reliant India campaign and it will make it easy to export abroad directly from Indore.