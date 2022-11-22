Indore: OPD, health services may be hit at MY Hospital & others

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you have any plan to visit the OPD of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital or any associated hospital of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Tuesday, reschedule your plan.

The medical teachers of MGM Medical College will strike work on November 22 as a protest against the proposed handing over of the top job at government medical colleges to bureaucrats. Not only the teaching work, but the OPD and other routine medical services will also be hit as the Junior Doctors’ Association, Nursing Officers’ Association and other staff have extended their support to the medical teachers and will join the strike. However, emergency services and autopsy services will not be affected.

The medical teachers and staff wore black bands during work on Monday to register their protest.

The Medical Teachers’ Associations of all 13 medical colleges are opposing the posting of a deputy collector or SDM-level officer over the dean of the medical colleges. “We oppose the appointments of administrative officials in medical colleges. The government plans to place the proposal at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. We’ll intensify our protest if the government passes such a proposal,” the president of the Medical Teachers’ Association, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, said in a press release. “We’re also seeking time from the chief minister and medical education minister to discuss the matter as we’ll have no other option than to go on strike,” Dr Ghanghoria added.